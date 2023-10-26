G-Dragon’s fans took to X expressing their love for the star as they shared a video from the time he was first accused of drug abuse

G-Dragon fans voice support following drug abuse charges

K-pop star G-Dragon’s fans are extending support to him on social media after he was arrested on drug charges.

The singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was investigated by the Incheon Metropolitan Police.

"We are currently investigating the case for violating the Narcotics Control Act. We will quickly investigate the charges" read a statement from police.



Moreover, the authorities asked the public to understand that they cannot reveal specific details of the investigation such as "the type of drug."

South Korea forbids its citizens from abusing drugs, even cannabis which has now been legalised in numerous countries.

G-Dragon’s following took to X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing their love and support for the star as they shared an old video from the time he was first accused of substance abuse.

He is known to be the "King of K-Pop" among fans as he happens to be the frontman of a popular boy band BigBang.



"Its more painful to go through this twice. His mental well-being is the most important. Sending words of encouragement," wrote a fan.

Another user wrote, "I want to protect him. He doesn’t deserve this #WeStandWithGDRAGON."

"Just when he has been so healthy! Please stay strong Ji. We’re here for you Always!!" another k-pop fan penned.



