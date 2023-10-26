 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

G-Dragon fans voice support following drug abuse charges

G-Dragon’s fans took to X expressing their love for the star as they shared a video from the time he was first accused of drug abuse

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, October 26, 2023

G-Dragon fans voice support following drug abuse charges
G-Dragon fans voice support following drug abuse charges

K-pop star G-Dragon’s fans are extending support to him on social media after he was arrested on drug charges.

The singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was investigated by the Incheon Metropolitan Police.

"We are currently investigating the case for violating the Narcotics Control Act. We will quickly investigate the charges" read a statement from police.

Moreover, the authorities asked the public to understand that they cannot reveal specific details of the investigation such as "the type of drug."

South Korea forbids its citizens from abusing drugs, even cannabis which has now been legalised in numerous countries.

G-Dragon’s following took to X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing their love and support for the star as they shared an old video from the time he was first accused of substance abuse.  

He is known to be the "King of K-Pop" among fans as he happens to be the frontman of a popular boy band BigBang.

"Its more painful to go through this twice. His mental well-being is the most important. Sending words of encouragement," wrote a fan. 

Another user wrote, "I want to protect him. He doesn’t deserve this #WeStandWithGDRAGON."

"Just when he has been so healthy! Please stay strong Ji. We’re here for you Always!!" another k-pop fan penned.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham
Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed