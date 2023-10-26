 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s career suffering exposed amid King Charles’ favoritism

The Duke of Sussex, and the Spare to the Heir has reportedly suffered greatly at the hands of King Charles and his favoritism

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, October 26, 2023

File Footage

The King of England has just been exposed for playing favorites with Prince William, and making the Duke’s career struggle in the process.

Revelations into all of this have been shared by an inside source close to Closer Weekly.

In the midst of this chat the inside source started off by bashing the image Prince Harry has in public.

According to this source, “It’s very easy for people to say that Harry was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and call him ungrateful, but, as the saying goes, ‘The grass is always greener’.”

This is because “playing the royal role is something Harry has struggled with his entire life,” the same source also chimed in to say.

By the end of his stay in the UK it “impacted his mental health” a ton as well.

However, that is not to mean the Duke of Sussex has decided on giving up, because “he didn’t overcome his issues overnight,” in the past “and he’s still learning,” to this day.

