Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee post divorce relationship revealed

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee, who tied the knot in 1996, ended their 27 years of marriage in September this year

An insider has spilled the beans on Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness' relationship after divorce.

A source privy to Entertainment Tonight said that the estranged couple is on "different pages" now, "They are going on about in separate chapters of their lives. They felt like it was time to divorce, but they still maintain a happy and cordial friendship."

The insider further added that they only want "the best" for one another, "They are appreciative of their many years together and children and there is no animosity between them."

The couple decided to get a divorce after "collective agreement" of going separate ways, "It was the healthiest thing they could do."

Hugh and Deborra, who tied the knot in 1996, ended their 27 years of marriage in September this year.

In a joint statement to People, the couple announced, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage."

The duo concluded by saying that they will "be pursuing individual growth."

