Julianne Hough recalls embarrassing encounter with Jennifer Lopez

Julianne Hough, renowned Dancing with the Stars judge, shared an embarrassing and rather humorous incident from a night out salsa dancing with superstar Jennifer Lopez.



In a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hough recalled one of his "favorite memories" when he dipped the Hollywood diva while dancing with her.

Elaborating on the particular night that took an unexpected turn, he shared, "There was one time actually, I went salsa dancing with Jennifer Lopez, and we're dancing, we're having a good night, we're sweating, the live band's playing, it's steamy, it's going great."

But as he attempted to perform his classic dip move on J.Lo, he accidently pulled her hair. "And I dip her," he said, demonstrating the move, "And I step on her hair, and I pull her back up — but her hair didn't come back up."

Hough was initially unaware of the hair-pulling mishap as the 54-year-old singer "didn't miss a beat" and continued dancing without missing a step.

It wasn't until later in the night that Lopez approached him and pointed out the hair-pulling incident.

Hough recounted the conversation, stating, "And then later in the night, she goes, 'Do you know what you did?' I was like, 'Show you the time of your life, what's up?'"

"And she's like, ‘No, you pulled out my hair,’" she said to Hough while holding up the missing "chunk" of her hair as evidence of the mishap.

He immediately apologized and feared that he might have jeopardized their friendship but to his surprise, JLo was not offended by the incident.

"The next day she's like, ‘Hey do you want to do a project with me?’” I was like, ‘Fantastic, ‘cause I thought our friendship was over,’ " he recalled.