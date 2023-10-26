 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William finds Prince George harder to deal with

This is comparable to royal duties which are more ‘easier’ to deal with

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, October 26, 2023

File Footage

The Prince of Wales reportedly has a large number of things he finds harder than the day-to-day routine of being a father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Claims of this nature have been shared by an inside source that is close to Buckingham Palace.

Per this insider’s findings, the Waleses find uninterrupted family time to be harder to accomplish, than royal duties and events with stately dignitaries.

According to this same insider, Queen Elizabeth is the reason for the Heir’s bid to maintain a ‘stiff upper lip’.

According to the source, “Elizabeth instilled in William the need to stay strong and carry on.”

It is due to that very fact that “if they are ever stressed out by their positions, it doesn’t show.”

“In fact, they find regular family life and raising three children to be more stressful than working within the monarchy!” the insider also chimed in to say before signing off. 

