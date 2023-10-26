Kate Middleton to reconnect with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle this Christmas?

Kate Middleton reportedly fed up of her role as 'peacemaker' in the Royal family

Kate Middleton is reportedly fed up of playing the role of “peacemaker” in the Royal family, and has no intention to reach out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anymore.



Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s public attacks against her and her husband Prince William, Kate has lost all hope of a reconciliation with them.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, believes "things have gone too far" with Harry and Meghan, revealed royal correspondent Jennie Bond, saying Kate will not contact them on Christmas.

"I think Catherine has been badly hurt by Harry’s brutal attacks on William, like his decision to reveal so much of what went on during their disagreements," she told The Sun.

"And by the claim that someone in the royal family questioned the tone of unborn Archie’s skin, it was such a generalised claim that it hurt the whole family," the royal expert continued.

She added, "I think Catherine and William have jointly decided that they will carry on with family life and work, and for most of the time, they don’t think about Harry very much, and I expect vice versa."

Before concluding, Jennie said she "can’t see an olive branch being extended from either side any time soon."