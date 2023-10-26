Khloe Kardashian made the confession about ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson while having a heart-to-heart with a long-time friend

Khloe Kardashian reveals if she’s still in love with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian once again confirmed how she feels about her ex boyfriend Tristan Thomspon.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old model had a heart-to-heart with her friend Malika Haqq where she confessed if she still loves Tristan or not.

The clarification comes after her mother Kris Jenner kept pressuring her to get back together with the basketball player who cheated on her several times.

The Skims model told Malika that "in an ideal world," she'd be married and have a family, "But I'm not attracted to Tristan."



When her friend seemed shocked by the confession, Khloe accepted that while she finds him to be "handsome," she doesn’t see herself with him anymore.

"He's a beautiful statue of a human. I'm not blind. But I can't think about kissing him on the lips. None of that would… it's just not in my wheelhouse," said Khloe.

She continues by saying that it's beautiful that Kris is "so forgiving" but feels it wouldn’t be the same way if "the tables were turned."

Khloé and Tristan split in late 2021 after he got another woman named Maralee Nichols pregnant. He also cheated on her in 2019 after he was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.