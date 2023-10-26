 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Khloe Kardashian reveals if she’s still in love with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian made the confession about ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson while having a heart-to-heart with a long-time friend

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Khloe Kardashian reveals if she’s still in love with ex Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian reveals if she’s still in love with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian once again confirmed how she feels about her ex boyfriend Tristan Thomspon.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old model had a heart-to-heart with her friend Malika Haqq where she confessed if she still loves Tristan or not.

The clarification comes after her mother Kris Jenner kept pressuring her to get back together with the basketball player who cheated on her several times. 

The Skims model told Malika that "in an ideal world," she'd be married and have a family, "But I'm not attracted to Tristan."

When her friend seemed shocked by the confession, Khloe accepted that while she finds him to be "handsome," she doesn’t see herself with him anymore.

"He's a beautiful statue of a human. I'm not blind. But I can't think about kissing him on the lips. None of that would… it's just not in my wheelhouse," said Khloe.

She continues by saying that it's beautiful that Kris is "so forgiving" but feels it wouldn’t be the same way if "the tables were turned."

Khloé and Tristan split in late 2021 after he got another woman named Maralee Nichols pregnant. He also cheated on her in 2019 after he was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

More From Entertainment:

The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham