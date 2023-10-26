Big Hit breaks silence on rumors of BTS drug scandal & usage

Big Hit Music reacts to all the floating rumors related to the recent drug scandal involving BTS

The Korean entertainment industry has been undergoing a lot of drama in the past few days.

A number of speculations have been made related to K-pop groups being involved in drugs and various theories are surfacing on the internet in this regard.

Refuting all such claims, BTS’s agency Big Hit Music has broken silence on the matter and made its final statement public.

“BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumour, and [the rumour] is not true in the slightest,” said the K-pop agency as per Soompi.

The agency also added, “We will take strong action against the indiscriminate circulation of rumors.”

For those unversed, the boy band BTS consists of seven members, namely- RM, 29, Jin, 30, Suga, 30, J-Hope, 29, Jimin, 28, V, 27, and Jungkook, 26.

BTS, also known by the name of the Bangtan Boys, is a Korean pop group formed in 2010.

The star-studded group is on a hiatus till 2025 for active military duty, however, in the meantime the idols are pursuing their solo careers.

The rumors of BTS being involved in the drug scandal followed when many celebrity stars including G-Dragon were booked for alleged drug charges.