Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian shares picture with Katy Perry on singer's birthday

Katy Perry on Wednesday celebrated her 39th birthday

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thousands of people flooded social media websites with Katy Perry's pictures and videos as they sent birthday greetings to the singer who turned 39 on Wednesday.

Prominent among those who shared birthday pictures with Perry was Kim Kardashian.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the reality TV star posted a picture with Perry with a birthday wish.

In the undated picture apparently taken at an event, both women looked stunning in glittering outfits.  

