File Footage Paris Hilton pens sweet birthday note to Katy Perry on her 39th birthday

Paris Hilton absolutely adores her pal, Katy Perry.



The 42-year-old heiress posted an adorable wish for Katy Perry on Instagram.

Paris Hilton shared an album of her and Katy living their best moments and even gushes over the fact that Katy ‘endlessly inspired’ her.





The post was captioned by Paris: 'Happy Birthday @KatyPerry!! No one knows how to sliv quite like us California girls Love you beautiful Birthday Girl, you endlessly inspire me! Keep shining! Have the best day ever!!'

For those unversed, 'Sliv' is a word coined by Paris Hilton during an interview with Kim Petras, a German singer. It amalgamates the words 'killing it' and 'slaying' into a single word.

The model also shared, to her 25 million Instagram followers, an iconic click of Kim Kardashian. Alongside the stunning duo.

The post came out just a few days after The Dark Horse hitmaker shared a kiss with Orlando Bloom, her fiancé.

Katy beat the 46-year-old actor, on Sunday, during the Light Up The Court pickleball tournament in Santa Barbara.

The Roar singer held the inaugural event through the Firework Foundation. This organization was founded by Katy in 2019 with her sister Angela Lerche with a mission to empower underprivileged children.