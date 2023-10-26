The monarchy will be completely rocked with this potential shift, given its preference for preservation of tradition

Prince George risks ending a thousand year-long tradition for modernism

Experts warn the monarchy is about to see a very massive shift if the next heir apparent chooses Marlborough College over Eton.

“History could be about to be made, thanks to one simple detail – girls.”

“George could become the first ever King, since the advent of the English throne with Æthelstan in 927, to be educated the whole way through in a multiple-sex, and not same sex, environment.”

“Today, the conundrum that William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales is, just which of the famed bastions of privilege and hockey sticks should they choose for George?”

This decision is a big one because Kate was recently seen at her own alma mater, Marlborough College.

So “if George is signed on to be a member of the class of 2031 he will be the first sovereign in the 956 years since Normans showed the Saxons what-for to be educated alongside not only boys but girls and maybe even non-binary teens.”

Before concluding she also added, “It would be a small step for a 13-year-old with an incipient fight on his hands with acne but a major step for the monarchy.”