Thursday, October 26, 2023
Taylor Swift stirs bad blood between newlywed couple

Taylor Swift obsession prompts a husband to take his complaint online about his wife

A newly-married couple has a problem, and it’s Taylor Swift as the husband shared his grievance online about his wife’s problematic obsession with the popstar.

Taking to Redditt, he wrote with the post titled ‘AITA [Am I the *******] for telling my wife her Taylor Swift obsession is odd?’ I’m not sure if I’m venting so much as asking for advice, this just feels so weird. We’ve been together for seven years, and she never really mentioned Taylor Swift in the beginning of the relationship, but sometime around 2020, maybe 2019, Taylor started getting in her life.”

The 26-year-old continued, “She spent $3k (£2482) for tickets to see Taylor in concert earlier this year, and it’s about 90% of the music she listens to.”

Exchanged vows recently at a court, he added, “We are having a wedding next year and she insists that our first dance song must be something Taylor,” noting, “She [also] watches every Kansas City Chiefs game now, because Taylor will be there.”

Explaining how she brushed off when he tried to dissuade her, he continued, “I’ve brought it up before to her that this seems really odd to me – she’s 26 years old – but she brushes it off and gets mad when I bring it up. Is this a normal thing for adult women and I should pay it no mind, or is this strange?”

