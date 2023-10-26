'Beckham' beats 'Harry & Meghan'

 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their documentary last year

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Some people are drawing comparisons between Netflix documentaries featuring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and former footballer David Beckham.

The comparisons seem unfair since the documentaries were released 10 months apart and one of them features a footballer who was admired by millions of people across the globe.

Meghan and Harry's opponents are creating the impression that the popularity of Beckham's documentary means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost theirs.

