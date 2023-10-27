Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr announce release of The Beatles' farewell melody

A 12-minute film will also be released featuring the story of the song's new recording

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr announce the release of The Beatles' farewell melody

The Beatles, the legendary rock band has sent their fans into a frenzy as the two remaining participants of the band have announced the release of their last song, sixty years after the release of their first single, Love Me Do, released in 1962.

Only two members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, are alive, and the other two, John Lennon and George Harrison, have passed away.

The Beatles' final song's release date

The band's final song is scheduled for release on November 2, 2023, and it will paired with the rerelease of their first single, Love Me Do, a treat for their fans.

The Beatles' last song is titled Now and Then, and it has been revealed that the song features the guitar performed by Harrison and vocals from Lennon, as the song was recorded before the death of both music icons.



Lennon was murdered in 1980, and Harrison died in 2001.

According to Fox News, the official press release for the song describes that a demo of the song was recorded by Lennon in the 1970s with vocals and piano. After his death, his wife gave the recording to the rest of the band in 1994, and they recorded new parts to complete a rough mix for Now and Then.

According to AP, McCartney said, "This is the last track, ever, that you'll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo."

To make the release of The Beatles' last track a memorable experience for the viewers, a 12-minute film will also be released featuring the story of the new recording.