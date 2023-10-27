Beyonce set to slay Renaissance' Concert Film with 'double' premiere bash

Beyoncé, the reigning queen of the music industry, is all set to dazzle the world once again with her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The pop sensation, at the age of 42, is leaving no stone unturned in making her mark with not one but two grand premieres for her cinematic masterpiece.

AMC has officially confirmed that Beyoncé will grace two premieres in Los Angeles and London. The U.S. premiere will take place on November 25, with the global premiere in London following on November 30. The rest of the world won't have to wait long, as the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on December 1.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is a visual journey through the acclaimed 2023 Renaissance World Tour, from its inception in Stockholm, Sweden, to its grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

The film promises a deep dive into Beyoncé's artistry, dedication, and her commitment to creating a legacy that is truly exceptional. The project, which pays homage to her highest-grossing tour to date, will screen multiple times per week, offering fans ample opportunities to experience the magic on the big screen.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, which commenced earlier this year in Stockholm, marked her first solo concert outing in seven years. The tour showcased an extensive setlist featuring tracks from her 2022 album "Renaissance," as well as iconic hits spanning her illustrious career.

