Sam Asghari's 'proud' reaction to Britney Spears' sweet mention in memoir

Sam Asghari, the estranged husband of global pop sensation Britney Spears, is wearing a proud smile as he responds to the heartfelt mentions he receives in her recently released bestselling memoir, "The Woman in Me."

In a brief encounter with a paparazzo on a Wednesday afternoon, the "Family Business" actor expressed his joy at being acknowledged in Spears' memoir.

He stated, "That made me smile, to be honest. I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world."

Britney Spears, aged 41, completed her memoir before Asghari, aged 29, filed for divorce in August, after 14 months of marriage. Asghari's divorce announcement came after the memoir was finalized, meaning no edits were made to include their relationship's subsequent deterioration.

Spears' memoir contains endearing sentiments about Asghari, including describing him as a "gift from God." She also commends his stability and the fact that he abstains from alcohol.

Their romantic journey, which began on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in October 2016, is detailed in the memoir. Spears expressed how she was "instantly smitten" with the handsome Iranian and how their initial chemistry was electrifying.

While the former couple's fairy-tale wedding in June 2022 was the culmination of their nearly six-year relationship, their separation in the summer of the same year was marred by allegations of infidelity, which sources close to Spears have vehemently denied.

Amid the initial separation, it was reported that Asghari was contemplating disclosing sensitive information about his ex-wife to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement. However, Asghari later refuted these claims, assuring that he had always supported Spears and had no negative intentions toward her.