Justin Timberlake shuts down haters over Britney's bombshell memoir drama

Justin Timberlake has taken a drastic step to quell the storm of controversy surrounding his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears' recently released memoir, "The Woman in Me."

The former *NSYNC member has disabled comments on his Instagram after enduring a barrage of criticism related to the revelations contained in Spears' tell-all book.

Sources close to Timberlake, 42, revealed to Page Six that he made this decision due to the "hateful, disgusting things people were saying" on his social media page.

Spears, 41, has unveiled shocking details about their three-year relationship, including her revelation of an abortion during their time together.

In her book, Spears expressed her love for Timberlake and her desire for a family, but also disclosed his reluctance to have a child at the time.

Furthermore, Spears alleged that Timberlake had cheated on her with a "very popular" woman. However, she refrained from disclosing the individual's identity, as the person is now married with children.

Spears also claimed that Timberlake adopted a "blaccent" when speaking with black artists, stating that he and his *NSYNC bandmates "tried too hard to fit in."

Though Timberlake has remained publicly silent on the matter, sources suggest he is far from pleased with the explosive memoir.