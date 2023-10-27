 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to play Hollywood 'game' like Kardashians

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told to walk on the path of the Kardashians

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 27, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to play Hollywood game like Kardashians
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to play Hollywood 'game' like Kardashians

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are asked to opt for Kardashian-like game.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have apparently done ‘nothing’ to prove themselves in America, are branded reality to stars.

American blogger and columnist, Perez Hilton tells GB News: "They are big celebrities here but that's the thing that they are, they're not royals to us and they need to cultivate their celebrity."

He then likened the couple to the familiar American TV celebrities.

“In a way, the Sussexes are kind of like the Kardashians here, they're famous because of their names but they haven't really done much of note yet,” he noted.

"They need to play the fame game because at the end of the day it's all about money.

"The more famous they are the more money they can make,” noted the expert, encouraging the couple to go into reality tv.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67