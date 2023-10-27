Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to play Hollywood 'game' like Kardashians

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told to walk on the path of the Kardashians

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have apparently done ‘nothing’ to prove themselves in America, are branded reality to stars.

American blogger and columnist, Perez Hilton tells GB News: "They are big celebrities here but that's the thing that they are, they're not royals to us and they need to cultivate their celebrity."

He then likened the couple to the familiar American TV celebrities.

“In a way, the Sussexes are kind of like the Kardashians here, they're famous because of their names but they haven't really done much of note yet,” he noted.

"They need to play the fame game because at the end of the day it's all about money.

"The more famous they are the more money they can make,” noted the expert, encouraging the couple to go into reality tv.