Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped to 'prove' themselves with drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are encouraged to play the fame game in the UK to thrive better.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are told they are similar to the Kardashians and should treat themselves like regular reality to celebrities.

Expert Perez’s Hilton tells GB News: "They (Harry and Meghan) are big celebrities here, but that's the thing they are - they are not royals to us.

"They need to cultivate their celebrity so I think the best response for them is to say nothing and obviously don't be upset.

He then recalled: "Meghan was talking recently about how she was concerned about her children on social media.”

"In a way, the Sussexes are kind of like the Kardashians here - they are famous because of their names, but they haven't really done much of note yet,” he continued.

Mr Hilton then adviced the couple to play their bets on money.

"They need to play the fame game because at the end of the day, it is all about money,” he noted.