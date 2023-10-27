After Khloe Kardashian said she's not looking for a man, the model left an interesting comment on Kim's post for SKIMS' new campaign

Khloe Kardashian sidelines Tristan Thompson for hunky NFL star

After Taylor Swift, it seems like Khloe Kardashian is also looking to date a footballer after her recent social media comment on SKIMS' new campaign sparked curiosity among fans.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, The Good American co-founder made it clear that she’s not getting back together with her cheating ex partner Tristan Thompson.

Later, when Kim Kardashian shared photos of famous athletes like Neymar Jr, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander modelling for her SKIM underwear line, Kourtney left a comment on one specific photo.

“Thank you Kimberly. Thank you,” she wrote on NFL star Nick Bosa’s picture for the campaign.

In the photo, the 26-year-old defensive lineman can be seen posing in a gray SKIMS underwear as he showed off his abs, with football in his left hand.

The 364 million followers on Kim’s account flocked to the comments section asking if Khloe is with Nick, “Are you guys dating?” asked one commentator.

Another wrote, “Kim should set you up, Khloe,” while a follower encouraged the 39-year-old TV star to “shoot her shot.” A fan also penned, “Khloe, this nice handsome man would look good next to you."

In the latest episode of the family's reality TV show, Kris Jenner tried convincing her to give Tristan another chance.

“I already have my happily ever after with my kids. I’m totally happy,” replied Khloe, adding that “she’s not looking for a man right now.”