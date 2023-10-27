Justin Timberlake regrets hurting Britney Spears, wants to reach out to her

File Footage

While Justin Timberlake is “disappointed” Britney Spears aired his “dirty laundry” in public, he regrets hurting the singer while they were dating.



In a conversation with Us Weekly, an insider revealed that the singer-actor wants to get in touch with Spears after reading her memoir The Woman In Me.

According to the insider, Timberlake hopes to ask the Toxic hitmaker if he could do anything to make her feel better years after breaking her heart.

Meanwhile, another insider said, “Justin thought Britney might talk about their ups and downs in more general terms — not air out their very personal, dirty laundry.”

“He’s disappointed she went this route decades after they split up,” the source said with another adding, “Justin regrets that he hurt Britney. He was young.”

“He thinks Britney has every right to tell her story and hopes they can move on now,” the insider added, noting that he wants to meet Spears to “see if she’d like to talk things out.”

“Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors,” another insider shared. “But he’s trying to distance himself from [the chatter around] her book. They dated so long ago, and he has a whole different life now.”

“They’ve been out of each other’s lives for such a long time,” added the source. “Justin finds it odd that Britney still talks about him so much.”