 
menu
world
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chile's 'TikTok Narco Queen' Sabrina Durán assassinated in broad daylight

Durán was arrested for drug trafficking and sentenced to three years in 2022

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 27, 2023

TikTok Narco Queen, Sabrina Durán. — TikTok/@katrinagusman
'TikTok Narco Queen, Sabrina Durán. — TikTok/@katrinagusman

A chilling video recorded by a bystander showed a social media-famous drug dealer lying face down in the middle of a street in Santiago on Tuesday morning after being shot by a masked assailant.

Sabrina Durán, 24, famously known as 'TikTok Narco Queen', was on her way to a nail salon when she was stopped by three men in the Santiago town of Padre Hurtado, Chilean news outlets reported.

In the footage, Durán, who was a mother of one, is already seen lying on the ground trying to get up when a gunman steps forward and fires multiple shots before using her vehicle to escape, Daily Mail reported.

The Chilean police have not given a motive for the horrifying murder, but people with knowledge of the inquiry claim it was related to "settling scores."

There was no additional information given regarding who or why. However, authorities discovered Durán's car set on fire in the town of Quilicura.

"We are expanding the field of investigation to see if there are more motivating (factors)," police major Leonel Muñoz told reporters.

In 2022, Durán was arrested for drug trafficking and sentenced to three years. She attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor with other inmates before being captured.

Durán amassed more than 467,000 followers on TikTok, where she's been promoting beauty products since 2021.

On Monday, she uploaded a video reviewing items she's received from DCM Cosmetic. The cosmetic company's owner Chanel Morales told LUN newspaper that she looked past Durán's troubled background.

"I looked to her because she has many followers," Morales said.

"She attracted a lot of attention on TikTok because she was the Narco Queen, a bad girl, but her appearance and voice demonstrated the opposite.

"She was very sweet. She liked to support virtual small and medium companies."

More From World:

Italy's quake-hit Pozzuoli town fears supervolcano Campi Flegrei ready to erupt

Italy's quake-hit Pozzuoli town fears supervolcano Campi Flegrei ready to erupt
Israel fires up ground forays as air strikes leave Gaza in total telecom, internet blackout

Israel fires up ground forays as air strikes leave Gaza in total telecom, internet blackout
PAEDO PRIESTS: Over 200,000 kids sexually abused by Spanish Catholic clergy since 1940

PAEDO PRIESTS: Over 200,000 kids sexually abused by Spanish Catholic clergy since 1940
China ex-premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

China ex-premier Li Keqiang dies at 68
WATCH: Denmark's Legoland builds up best pre-Halloween brick-or-treat video

WATCH: Denmark's Legoland builds up best pre-Halloween brick-or-treat
Who is Robert Card? Maine shooting prime suspect's mental health issues revealed

Who is Robert Card? Maine shooting prime suspect's mental health issues revealed
WATCH: Student assaults Florida teacher over Nintendo Switch game

WATCH: Student assaults Florida teacher over Nintendo Switch game
UK to set up world's first AI safety institute as nations race to regulate AI tools

UK to set up world's first AI safety institute as nations race to regulate AI tools
Under which laws can Israel be tried for glaring war crimes against humanity in Gaza?

Under which laws can Israel be tried for glaring war crimes against humanity in Gaza?
Spying for Israel: New Delhi in shock as Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to death

Spying for Israel: New Delhi in shock as Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to death
Donald Trump slapped with $10,000 fine for second gag order violation in civil fraud case

Donald Trump slapped with $10,000 fine for second gag order violation in civil fraud case
At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings

At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings