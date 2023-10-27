Brad Pitt unveils shocking details about Angelina Jolie amid Chateau Miraval case

Brad Pitt has unveiled an email exchange between his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and Russian vodka baron Yuri Shefler, which sheds light on their close friendship.



This email exposed the Maleficent star’s close bond with Shefler amid accusations that they conspired against the Fight Club alum.

As per the email, Shefler extended an invitation to the star to spend time at his Scottish castle located on the Tulchan estate in the Speyside region of Scotland.

The piece of evidence, dating back to May 25, 2022, was recently unveiled in a series of court documents filed by Pitt's legal team, according to Daily Mail.

Shefler expressed his contentment with the business deal that saw Jolie sell her half of the Chateau Miraval winery to him for $8.5 million in October 2021.

Pitt promptly filed a lawsuit against Jolie, alleging a breach of contract and also accused Shefler's company of attempting a "hostile takeover" of the wine business, further fueling the ongoing legal feud.

Shefler's email read, “With this letter, I would like to thank you for the deal we have done. I am happy with the deal despite the current disagreements with Mr. Pitt in regards to his attempts to sabotage and avoid signing shareholders agreement.”

“I am however hopeful that we will eventually become trustworthy partners and will be enjoying mutual business,” it added. “Should you at any time require any assistance from me, please do reach out at [number redacted].”

The letter concluded, “My invitation to visit my Tulchan estate in Scotland remains open for you and your children at any time. Warmest regards.”