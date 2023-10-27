 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kylie Jenner’s toddler makes reality TV show debut amid name fiasco

Kylie Jenner was seen carrying Aire to her niece True Thompson's fifth birthday party in the recent episode of 'The Kardashians'

Melanie Walker

Friday, October 27, 2023

Kylie Jenner's son made his first camera appearance on The Kardashians' recent episode. 

The 26-year-old model was seen carrying Aire to her niece True Thompson's fifth birthday party who is the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

The brief appearance was the first time the viewers got a good look of the son she shares with with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was also seen giving her pregnant half-sister Kourtney a hug.

Just a day before the party, Kylie admitted in an interview with Wall Street Journal that she is a bit skeptical about changing her son's name from 'Wolf' to 'Aire'. 

The estranged couple filed a petition in March to change from 'Wolf' to 'Aire', with a judge granting the change earlier this month.

Kylie gave birth to her son in early February 2022, but raised many eyebrows after naming him 'Wolf'. Later, she disclosed on The Kardashians that 'Wolf' isn't his real name, and that they're looking for other options. 

