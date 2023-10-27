Meghan Markle to top Prince Harry’s revelations

The Duchess is gearing up to release her very own memoir in a shocking turn of events

File Footage

The Duchess of Sussex is allegedly gearing up for the release of her own memoir and things are in ‘complete swing’ over in Montecito.



The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson issued these claims and sentiments regarding the rumored memoir.

He weighed in on everything during one of his candid chats with TalkTV.

Mr Wilkinson started this conversation off by posing a question, about the Duchess’ rumored book and said, “I wouldn't rule it out.”

Because “You never know what she can deliver in four to five years timy if she wanted to.”

However, at the same time, “I don't think we'll be seeing an announcement saying that she's bringing out a book.”

Later on into the chat he also added, “Harry's had his say numerous times, Meghan hasn't. Is the world ready?” after all “we fell apart when Harry brought out Spare, are we ready for a Meghan book but it could well happen in a few years time.”

Mr Wilkinson also believes “that's a good point actually, Prince Harry has had his say and Meghan has been stoically very silent."

“If she does bring out a book, I don't think it will be looked back, I think there's so much more to her.”