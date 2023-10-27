Nicola Peltz clears air on Victoria Beckham rift rumors with nostalgic tee

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham were said to be in a feud over the drama on her wedding dress in 2022

Nicola Peltz debunks Victoria Beckham feud rumors with nostalgic tribute

Nicola Peltz paid homage to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham in her recent social media post following rumors of a feud between them.

The 28-year-old actress, who is married to David and Victoria's oldest son Brooklyn Beckham, took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself wearing a Posh Spice T-shirt.

Posting the carousel from her recent trip, Nicola wrote "London times," adding a lipstick emoji.

Approving her daughter-in-law’s look for the day, Victoria commented, "Love this on u!!! kisses x."

Flaunting her married life, Nicola recently shared a throwback from another dinner out with the Beckham clan.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen cosying up to 12-year-old Beckham Harper as the two grinned at the camera.

Things between Nicola and Victoria allegedly went south after she refused to wear the wedding dress designed by her for the ceremony with Brooklyn, back in 2022.

However, Nicola denied there was any tension between her and the former Spice Girl, and clarified that her atelier just ran out of time to make the dress, "No family is perfect," she concluded.