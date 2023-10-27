Princess Eugenie opens up about sister Princess Beatrice: ‘annoying best friend’

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has made startling revelations about her elder sister Princess Beatrice.



Eugenie appeared on the White Wine Question Time podcast, where she opened up Princess Beatrice, dubbing her "annoying best friend."

The mother of two revealed that even though Beatrice can be "annoying", but they are still the "best of friends".

The Daily Express quoted Princess Eugenie as saying: "She's annoying when she wants to be and I'm really annoying to her back, but we love each other, best of friends."

Beatrice is a great mum, Eugenie said and added, "I always ring her for nearly everything. 'What do I do about this? What do I do about that?'. Same goes for my mum. Literally, constant."

"We're not twins, yet you go through life knowing exactly what the other one is going through. She's my big sissy, she's a legend," Eugenie added.

