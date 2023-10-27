 
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is battling Meghan Markle for holiday season

The Sussexes are allegedly fighting tooth and nail for their annual Christmas location

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 27, 2023

File Footage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are battling it out for the ultimate destination for Christmas.

Revelations into the couple’s plans for the Holidays’ have been brought to light by an inside source close to the couple.

They weighed in on everything during one of their conversations with The Sunday Times.

The inside source started the conversation off by saying, “Meghan seems to have decided that coming back more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to.”

At the end of the day, for Prince Harry it is black and white because “having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing.”

There is work to be done here in terms of the charities, and there would be opportunities in the future where he’ll want to be here a bit more.”

All of this comes amid reports by royal biographer Emily Andrews who believes Meghan Markle’s reasonings for wanting to shift away from the Royal Family, in the past was because she was “unable to control her image”.

In the US, however, she ended up being treated differently and is currently “enjoying being a celebrity.”

