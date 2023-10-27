Owner of William and Harry's school lands in trouble

Parents have called a protest against the company which owned the school William and Harry attended as kids

Prince William and Harry's former preparatory school owner is set to be sued by angry parents after the sudden closure of another facility, according to the British media.

According to a report in The Telegraph, parents in Chiswick were told on Thursday that Falcons Pre-Preparatory School will close its doors in December.



The publication reported that the school owner revealed a consultation ahead of the closure on the second day of the new school year.

While the closure has nothing to do with Prince William and Prince Harry, the issue is making headlines because the duo went to a school owned by the same company.

The closure was announced by Alpha Plus Group, which agreed to offload 17 schools - including Falcons - to Inspired Education Group. The sale is said to have been completed this month, with some schools in the group set to remain open.

These include central London’s Wetherby Preparatory School, once attended by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.