Friday, October 27, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV

The chances of the Duke of Sussex ever embracing the ‘glare of reality TV’ has just been referenced by experts

William Blythe Haynes

Experts have just started to break their silence on the possibility of the Duke agreeing to bare the ‘glare of reality TV’.

All these statements have been shared by royal commentator and body language expert, Jennie Bond.

According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, she broke all of this down candidly.

The topic arose while talking at length about Prince Harry’s take on Meghan Markle’s Kardashian’s show invite.

In the eyes of Ms Bond, “I cannot imagine why Harry would want to invite the glare of reality TV into his life.”

“Surely his only purpose in courting the publicity he so despises is to shine a light on the causes he cares about? Why invite more?” after all.

However, on the flip side, Ms Bond feels “Meghan is looking more and more like the TV celeb she is.”

Before signing off she also chimed in to say, “I think Harry would always be happier in a pair of shorts playing on the beach with his children. But the celeb fame brings opportunities and, crucially, money.”

