Friday, October 27, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Audible spokesperson reacts to reports on deal with Meghan Markle

The couple recently ended their agreement with Spotify

Months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ended their deal with Spotify, reports have emerged that the royal couple is in talks with  Amazon’s podcast production partner, Audible.

A report said the Duchess of Sussex is “thrilled” about being on the verge of landing her first major deal since parting ways with Spotify.

According to PageSix an Audible spokesperson told that there is no truth to the report and they aren’t in negotiations with Markle.

Meghan and Harry produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint after inking an agreement with Spotify in 2020 for a reported $20 million.

That show, Markle's "Archetypes," topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women.

But the two sides said in a joint statement in June that the deal is coming to an end.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together," the statement said.

