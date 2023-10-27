 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift turns off comments to avoid questions about Travis Kelce?

Millions of people are reacting to her latest Instagram post

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 27, 2023

Taylor Swift on Friday showered praises on Kendrick Lamar as she wrote about her experience working with the rapper on a song.

Swift, who recently made headlines over her rumored romance with Travis Kelce, shared a picture with Kendrick as she went on to praise him.

Around four million people including some celebrities liked her post within a couple of hours it was shared on Instagram.

She, however, turned off comments on her post due to some unknown reasons.

Some people belive she is annoyed by the questions people ask in the comments about her relationship with the Kansas City Chief's tight end. 

She wrote, "Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him. Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled. The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition."



