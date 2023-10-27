David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’

David Beckham is taking on another documentary after his Netflix documentary 'Beckham' raked in 6.9 million views

After the success of his Netflix documentary Beckham, David Beckham is ready to take on the role of producer for another sports documentary which will feature the life of snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan.

The upcoming documentary, titled The Edge of Everything, will provide an in depth look into O'Sullivan's sporting and personal life. It is scheduled to be released on November 21st on Prime Video.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, reflecting on the documentary, expressed his desire to create something definitive that captures his journey as he contemplates retirement.

Sullivan said, “My highs and lows have been well-documented by the media but I felt like now was the right time to do something more definitive – something that I can look back and reflect on as I contemplate retirement. Going into my 7th World Championship I wasn’t sure I had it in me but allowing the cameras in gave me perspective and was a strange catharsis.”

Netflix’s Beckham is currently the second most-viewed show on the platform worldwide among English-language films. It has garnered 6.9 million views.

The chemistry between David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham, showcased in the documentary, has also generated attention on social media and contributed to its popularity.

The duo have dished on everything personal, from the famous Rebecca Loos alleged affair and the 1998 World Cup red card.

New reports even suggest that Victoria Beckham may be getting her own documentary, given the success of her husband's tell-all Netflix documentary series Beckham.