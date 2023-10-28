 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones have achieved yet another milestone by securing their 11th Official Number 1 album on the charts with Hackney Diamonds, as reported by the Official Charts Company.

When the band released their 24th studio album Hackney Diamonds, they surprised their fans as this is their first original album in 18 years.

Hackney Diamonds has garnered 72,200 chart units in its debut week, trailing just behind Lewis Capaldi's Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

This achievement also places The Rolling Stones alongside esteemed artists such as The Beatles, Robbie Williams, and Bruce Springsteen, who have also achieved 11 number one studio albums.

Hackney Diamonds is the iconic rock band's first album since the passing of their drummer Charlie Watts. In the album, Charlie is featured on the tracks, Live By The Sword, which also features former bassist Bill Wyman and on Mess It Up.

Charlie passed away in August 2021 of heart surgery related issues and is still remembered and grieved by his bandmates. Sir Mick Jagger recently opened up about dealing with the loss of their drummer, who was widely known to be one of the best drummers of all time.

“It's a couple of years now, and I still think about Charlie a lot,” he shared with The Guardian.

“I miss his laconic humor, his taste in music, his elegance, his don't-care attitude – he didn't get intense. Keith and I get a bit intense,” he added.

