Saturday, October 28, 2023
Joe Jonas on solo daddy duty while Sophie Turner films abroad

Joe and Sophie reached the child custody agreement through mediation earlier this month (October)

Joe Jonas is on solo daddy duty while Sophie Turner films abroad

Joe Jonas, who is currently entangled in a messy divorce battle with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, has reportedly turned to his daddy duties. 

According to the child custody agreement between the couple, it is now the singer's turn to look after the kids.

The Jonas Brothers' frontman was spotted enjoying some quality time with his daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, in New York City on Friday.

According to TMZ, as per the temporary child custody agreement signed by him and the Game of Thrones alum earlier this month, Joe got custody of his daughters on October 21 and will be taking care of the girls till November 2, 2023.

As Joe returned to his daddy duty, the mother of two has returned to London and is busy filming the final parts of her upcoming TV show, Joan.

Joe and Sophie reached the child custody agreement, which appears to be successfully working so far, through mediation earlier this month (October 2023).

It has been reported that Joe will be having his daughters for Halloween, and it'll be interesting to see how he comes up with costumes. 

