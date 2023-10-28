Sam has requested both attorney fees and spousal support in his divorce filing

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari hint at reconciliation amid divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari might be heading towards reconciliation as the estranged couple has been warned by the court to actually get divorced, or else the court will dismiss the divorce filing.

It has been reported that Sam and the pop sensation, who tied the knot in June 2022, only had 14 months of marriage before the Iranian actor filed for divorce in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. He has listed July 28, 2023, as their official separation.

According to The Blast, Sam has requested both attorney fees and spousal support in his divorce filing.

It has been reported that since the filing of divorce in court, Sam has not served Britney with divorce, and on the other hand, the pop sensation has not yet even responded to the case.

As per the publication, though it is a rare phenomenon, but has been observed in some cases where there is hope for the couple to reconcile.

Their recent statements of praise for each other might be suggesting their possible reunion, with fans posting their hopes for the couple's reunion in the comment section of Sam's recent posts.

The recently released memoir, The Woman In Me, also has some positive things to say about Sam.

The Toxic hitmaker wrote, "I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink," adding that the chemistry between them at the beginning was insane.

Sam responded to Britney's positive comments by saying, "I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world."