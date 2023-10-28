Experts warn the Duchess is ‘not doing so good’ in Hollywood amid fears of a last ditch move

Meghan Markle is barely surviving in Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is allegedly struggling beneath the surface, and is in survival mode.

Royal commentator and expert Emily Nash issued these sentiments when referencing the Duke and Duchess.

She believes, both Sussexes face a rather shocking ‘love/ hate’ relationship with Hollywood and its requirements.

This comes especially since Ms Nash feels the couple’s Hollywood life is tied very closely to their marriage.

For those unversed, there are currently rumors swirling around, that allege the couple is house hunting in both, the US and the UK.

Their UK abode is allegedly for a home base during their visits back and forth, however, the alleged property in the US the duo is eyeing, is in Malibu.

Even TMZ claims, “It's close enough to Hollywood for them to do business, but far enough away from Hollywood to give them security and privacy.”

However, soon after those bits of news started making headlines, a spokesperson for the couple stepped forward and told Page Six, “There is no truth to them moving to Malibu or anywhere.”

With all that in mind, Ms Nash the same holds true here since “There is no plan to leave Montecito.”

As of now according to OK Magazine the expert claims, “they haven't been planning to move to Hollywood, they aren't moving to Hollywood, who knows what will happen in the future.”