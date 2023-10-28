Britney Spears has detailed her whirlwind romance with Justin Timberlake in her memoir 'The Woman In Me'

Here's how Justin Timberlake can save his reputation after Britney Spears bombshells

Justin Timberlake can make things harder for himself if he chooses to publically address revelations from Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me.



In order to save his career and reputation from further damage, a PR expert shared an advice how the singer-actor should turn the negative press in his favour.

Spears dropped several bombshells on Timberlake in her book, including details of her pregnancy and abortion during their romance and his infidelity.

Speaking with The Mirror, PR expert Matt Yanofsky said any comments from Timberlake could "add fuel to the fire," but the right move could "overshadow anything Britney has said."

"Even if Justin was in the right, he will only add fuel to the fire if he comments. Freezing Instagram comments has created a news cycle of its own,” he said.

"Returning to acting won't fix his issues, and he should pause his Hollywood comeback and pivot to NSYNC,” the expert told Timberlake.

“A real NSYNC reunion, complete with a tour, would be so big, it would overshadow anything Britney has said,” he continued.

“He's resisted a reunion tour for decades, but a reunion tour is his best card he can play to turn the tide away from this fiasco."