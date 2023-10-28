 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Here's how Justin Timberlake can save his reputation after Britney Spears bombshells

Britney Spears has detailed her whirlwind romance with Justin Timberlake in her memoir 'The Woman In Me'

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Heres how Justin Timberlake can save his reputation after Britney Spears bombshells
Here's how Justin Timberlake can save his reputation after Britney Spears bombshells

Justin Timberlake can make things harder for himself if he chooses to publically address revelations from Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me.

In order to save his career and reputation from further damage, a PR expert shared an advice how the singer-actor should turn the negative press in his favour.

Spears dropped several bombshells on Timberlake in her book, including details of her pregnancy and abortion during their romance and his infidelity.

Speaking with The Mirror, PR expert Matt Yanofsky said any comments from Timberlake could "add fuel to the fire," but the right move could "overshadow anything Britney has said."

"Even if Justin was in the right, he will only add fuel to the fire if he comments. Freezing Instagram comments has created a news cycle of its own,” he said.

"Returning to acting won't fix his issues, and he should pause his Hollywood comeback and pivot to NSYNC,” the expert told Timberlake.

“A real NSYNC reunion, complete with a tour, would be so big, it would overshadow anything Britney has said,” he continued.

“He's resisted a reunion tour for decades, but a reunion tour is his best card he can play to turn the tide away from this fiasco."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend shares true feelings for Kate Middleton newborn nephew video

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend shares true feelings for Kate Middleton newborn nephew
Kate Middleton’s brother James shares first photo of his newborn son

Kate Middleton’s brother James shares first photo of his newborn son
Meghan Markle is barely surviving in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is barely surviving in Hollywood
Sandra Bullock makes first appearance after tragic death of lover Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock makes first appearance after tragic death of lover Bryan Randall
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse marriage plans revealed

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse marriage plans revealed
Blink-182 shakes up Denny's diners with spontaneous concert

Blink-182 shakes up Denny's diners with spontaneous concert
Decoding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Read Details video

Decoding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Read Details
Josh Peck drops bombshell about almost playing Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

Josh Peck drops bombshell about almost playing Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

Kylie Jenner joins 'The Simpsons' in tech-savvy twist

Kylie Jenner joins 'The Simpsons' in tech-savvy twist
Blac Chyna spills the tea on co-parenting drama with Tyga

Blac Chyna spills the tea on co-parenting drama with Tyga
Jay-Z reveals the unusual origin of daughter Blue Ivy's name

Jay-Z reveals the unusual origin of daughter Blue Ivy's name
Elton John hails Madonna's touching AIDS tribute on Celebration Tour

Elton John hails Madonna's touching AIDS tribute on Celebration Tour