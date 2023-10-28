 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William confirms ‘incredible’ line-up of hosts, presenters for Earthshot Prize awards 2023

Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards 2023 will be held in Singapore next month

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Prince of Wales Prince William has announced 'incredible' line-up of hosts, presenters and performers for Earthshot Prize annual awards 2023 ceremony in Singapore.

The future king will be joined by the host of big names at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on November 7.

The Earthshot Prize Awards official X, formerly Twitter handle, shared the list and confirmed that Hannah Waddingham will host the glittering bash next month.

It also confirmed that the presenters on the night will include Academy Award-winning actor and Earthshot Prize Council Member, Cate Blanchett, To All The Boys star Lana Condor, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, and actor and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha.

The handle shared the list and tweeted, “Introducing the first of our INCREDIBLE line-up of hosts, presenters and performers for #EarthshotSingapore2023 annual awards ceremony.

“Join us on 7th November as we celebrate groundbreaking solutions to repair our planet and name our 2023 winners of The Earthshot Prize.”

Commenting on it, Prince William said, “Great to have you all on board...not long now Singapore!”

