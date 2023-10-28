 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Hannah Waddingham shares first statement after she was ‘honoured’ by Prince William

Hannah Waddingham said “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting this year's Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore"

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Hannah Waddingham shares first statement after she was ‘honoured’ by Prince William
Hannah Waddingham shares first statement after she was ‘honoured’ by Prince William

'Game of Thrones' actress Hannah Waddingham has shared her first statement after Prince William confirmed that she will be teaming up with the future king to work on this year's Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore.

The Prince of Wales announced 'incredible' line-up of hosts, presenters and performers for Earthshot Prize annual awards 2023 ceremony.

The Earthshot Prize Awards official X, formerly Twitter handle, shared the list and confirmed that Hannah Waddingham will host the glittering bash next month.

Reacting to it, Hannah Waddingham said she is "honoured" to be working with Prince William.

The British actress said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting this year's Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore.

"The work of the 2023 Prize Finalists is a hopeful reminder of the power of optimism, innovation, and human ingenuity.”

The Emmy Award winning actress, 49, further said, "It is an enormous honour to be joining forces with The Prince of Wales for this exciting evening and to play a part in sharing the Finalists' inspiring stories and solutions with the world."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry third baby: royal couple set to break new tradition? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry third baby: royal couple set to break new tradition?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making plans for future: ‘They’re so in love!’

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making plans for future: ‘They’re so in love!’
‘earthly’ Prince Harry is ‘too different’ from Meghan Markle: ‘Do they work?’

‘earthly’ Prince Harry is ‘too different’ from Meghan Markle: ‘Do they work?’
Prince William confirms ‘incredible’ line-up of hosts, presenters for Earthshot Prize awards 2023

Prince William confirms ‘incredible’ line-up of hosts, presenters for Earthshot Prize awards 2023
Here's how Justin Timberlake can save his reputation after Britney Spears bombshells

Here's how Justin Timberlake can save his reputation after Britney Spears bombshells
Prince Harry’s former girlfriend shares true feelings for Kate Middleton newborn nephew video

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend shares true feelings for Kate Middleton newborn nephew
Kate Middleton’s brother James shares first photo of his newborn son

Kate Middleton’s brother James shares first photo of his newborn son
Meghan Markle is barely surviving in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is barely surviving in Hollywood
Sandra Bullock makes first appearance after tragic death of lover Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock makes first appearance after tragic death of lover Bryan Randall
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse marriage plans revealed

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse marriage plans revealed
Blink-182 shakes up Denny's diners with spontaneous concert

Blink-182 shakes up Denny's diners with spontaneous concert
Decoding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Read Details video

Decoding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Read Details