Hannah Waddingham shares first statement after she was ‘honoured’ by Prince William

The Prince of Wales announced 'incredible' line-up of hosts, presenters and performers for Earthshot Prize annual awards 2023 ceremony.

The British actress said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting this year's Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore.

"The work of the 2023 Prize Finalists is a hopeful reminder of the power of optimism, innovation, and human ingenuity.”

The Emmy Award winning actress, 49, further said, "It is an enormous honour to be joining forces with The Prince of Wales for this exciting evening and to play a part in sharing the Finalists' inspiring stories and solutions with the world."