Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seriously thinking about their future together amid heated romance, source

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making plans for future: ‘They’re so in love!’

Taylor Swift can reportedly see herself marrying her new lover Travis Kelce just months after she broke up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.



Speaking with Life & Style, an insider shared that the lovebirds are already making “plans for the future,” which includes getting married and having kids.

A tipster shared with the outlet that before they began dating each other, the NFL star make a confession on Swift that their relationship would not be a “fling.”

“They’re already making plans for the future,” shared the source. “He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in.”

“He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!” the insider said.

As per the publication. Swift was skeptical about going public with Kelce, however, he “made a confession to Taylor that changed everything — he told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling.”

“He said he can see himself marrying Taylor,” the source shared before noting that Swift’s close circle is also convinced “he’s the one!”

Sharing insight into their future plans, the source said the duo is “looking forward to spending the holidays together, too,” despite having hectic schedules.

“His schedule is crazy during football season, and she’s got more concerts coming up, but they’re working around all that,” the insider said.

However, they are keen to make their romance work, the insider said, adding, “Taylor is so happy to have finally found someone who totally understands her.”

“It’s all getting very serious, very fast, but they’re enjoying every second!”