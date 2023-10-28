 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Melanie Walker

Travis Barker turning Kourtney Kardashian against her famous family?

Kim Kardashian believes Travis Barker is keeping Kourtney Kardashian away from her family, insider

Melanie Walker

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Travis Barker has been accused of keeping Kourtney Kardashian away from her family and fueling her rift with her sister Kim Kardashian.

According to Life & Style, the Kardashian/Jenner clan is not a big fan of the Blink 102 drummer and didn’t approve of him when Kourtney started going out with him.

The insider also noted that while the rift between the Kardashian sisters has been ongoing for a few years, “the heart of the matter is the family doesn’t really like Travis.”

“Some of them tolerate him more than others, and some are less outspoken, but they all share an opinion that Kourtney is not the same person since getting together with Travis, and they don’t like it.”

The source went on to add that the Skims founder acts as a “ringleader” in this situation as she believes Travis has turned Kourtney against her own family.

“Kim believes Travis has been isolating Kourtney from the family and slowly turning her against them,” the source told the publication.

“It’s true that Kourt spends a lot less time with her sisters and is more vocal in sharing how she doesn’t agree with a lot of things they do. She has certainly pulled away,” the tipster added.

However, despite their feelings for Travis, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters are happy for Kourtney’s pregnancy are eagerly waiting for her to give birth.

“There have always been ups and downs in the family,” the insider said. “Still, the Kardashians love each other and will celebrate baby Barker.”

