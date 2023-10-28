 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kourtney's beau Travis Barker calling her 'eye candy'

Melanie Walker

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian found her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker’s comment about her being an eye candy “creepy.”

Recently, the Blink 102 drummer’s comments about his now-sister-in-law Kim resurfaced on internet about when went out with Kim following his split from wife Shanna Moakler in 2006.

He later wrote in his memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums that he found Kim “f**king hot,” and branded her an “eye candy.”

Sharing Kim’s reaction on his remarks, an insider told Life & Style that that The Kardashians star did not approve of Kourtney dating Travis.

“Kim found it creepy that Travis wrote about her in his book,” the insider revealed, “and she didn’t approve when he and Kourt got close.”

The insider said that Kim even told Kourtney not to date Travis, however, she did not listen to her and went on to marry the drummer.

“Travis is fully aware of the strained situation,” the tipster said of Kim’s views about Travis, “and his solution is to ice the family out.”

The source said of Kourtney’s decision to keep her distance from her family, saying, “He and Kourt share a belief that they don’t want drama in their lives, so they prefer to just separate from it.”

