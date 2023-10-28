Meghan Markle has not been wearing her engagement ring during public appearances for months

Prince William worries mount as Meghan's engagement ring remains missing

Prince William’s worries for Meghan Markle’s missing ring mount as the diamonds belonging to his late mother Princess Diana haven’t been found.



According to reports, the Prince of Wales called for probe into the missing ring as he could not directly ask his brother Prince Harry about them due to their feud.

However, despite being months, Meghan has not been seen with the diamonds during her public appearances, which has William distressed.

A design expert and gemologist spoke with GB News why the missing ring has William in stress, he said, "Family heirloom jewellery holds immense sentimental value, representing a cherished part of their history.”

"The jewellery that belonged to Princess Diana, William's late mother, holds deep emotional significance for him so it’s only natural that he might be slightly worried about where they are,” he said.

"These pieces are not only valuable in terms of monetary worth but are also associated with their mother's memory and legacy.

"Losing such personal items can be distressing on a sentimental level."