Saturday, October 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler unrecognizable as ‘60s artists for Halloween – see pics

Eloise Wells Morin

For the annual Casamigos Halloween bash in Los Angeles, Kaia Gerber took on the persona of the doomed 1960s model, Edie Sedgwick. Her beau, Austin Butler, portrayed Edie's Svengali, Andy Warhol, with striking accuracy.

Austin's transformation into Andy Warhol was nearly unrecognizable, with platinum blonde hair and iconic black sunglasses. He maintained the character, donning a dapper black leather jacket for photographs.

Kaia fully embraced the Edie look, from the black tights and slightly disheveled fur coat to the blood-red lipstick and mousy hair.

Kaia was spotted posing with an unlit cigarette and sharing smoldering glances with Austin. As they approached a Casamigos backdrop, the couple, who’ve been together since December 2021, unleashed their inner supermodels for the photographers.

Edie Sedgwick, known as the 'It Girl' of the mid-1960s and Andy Warhol's muse, eventually faced a tragic fate. She passed away at the age of 28 under undetermined circumstances, with a recorded cause of death as 'undetermined/accident/suicide,' having battled alcoholism and barbiturate addiction throughout her life.

Meanwhile, Cindy and Rande perfectly embodied the iconic Danny and Sandy from Grease, replicating the beloved characters from the Broadway musical and the 1978 film adaptation with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

With their matching black leather jackets and retro chic hairdos, the couple was unmistakable, with Cindy's extravagant blonde hair and scarlet shoes adding to the authenticity of their portrayal.

