Saturday, October 28, 2023
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift's latest album update shakes music world

Taylor Swift rolls out highly-anticipated '1989 (Taylor Version's)' album

Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift's latest album update shakes music world

Swifties are ecstatic as Taylor Swift dropped her much anticipated re-recorded of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Consisting of 21 songs, the album was released on Thursday, including five bonus tracks.

Taking to Instagram, the Everyday crooner celebrated the release, saying, "I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly."

She continued, "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long."

The 33-year-old noted, "This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest hour," she writes. "I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you."

Apart from the 1989 (Taylor's Version) rollout, the Grammy winner is also eyeing to re-record, 2006 debut, and 2017's Reputation album to wrestle her work back from the private equity firm, to whom her key music catalog was sold without her permission. 

