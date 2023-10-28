 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Son of Crocodile Hunter to join Prince William in Singapore

The Prince of Wales will travel to Singapore for Earthshot Prize Ceremony

Son of the Crocodile Hunter, Robert Irwin, will join Prince William and other stars for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore on November 7.

Prince William, Cate Blanchett, Lana Condor, Nomzamo Mbatha and other guests will all travel commercially to reduce emissions, according to the British media.

The Earthshot Prize will be in Singapore this November for a week-long celebration of innovation and impact.

Kate Middleton would not be accompanying her husband to Singapore. The Princess of Wales recently took a break from work to spend some time with her children.

The Earthshot Prize is awarded to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism.

It was first awarded in 2021 and is planned to run annually until 2030. Each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work. 

The five categories were inspired by the UN Sustainable Development Goals; they are 'restoration and protection of nature', 'air cleanliness', 'ocean revival', 'waste-free living', and 'climate action'.


