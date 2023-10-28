 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle’s future prospects have failed all envisioning

Experts have just dissected the Duchess’ future, after having allegedly failed to make it big since 2020.

Claims like this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on Meghan Markle’s career trajectory and issued a dire warning.

This is because Ms Elser feels, “the Sussexes’ future that is taking shape right now is a million miles away from the one that I had thought they would build back in early 2020 when hand sanitiser was for hypochondriacal sorts and none of us could locate Montecito on a map.”

Ms Elser believes that by now “I had envisioned them powering onto UN stages to rapturous applause and them popping up in conflict zones like a Dior-ified 21st century Diana, Princess of Wales, their new mantra, ‘have flak jacket and chief social media officer; will travel’.”

“Could I have been further from the money?” she also asked before signing off from the converastion.

For those unversed these claims are in relation to Ms Elser’s earlier comments about Meghan Markle being closer to doing a toothpaste commercial than anything else. 

