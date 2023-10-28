The Duke of Sussex’s new image and its detrimental impact has just been referenced by an expert

Prince Harry is just a ‘mediocre’ content maker without a reputation

An experts has just broken their silence on the damaging implications of Prince Harry’s newfound image in the eyes of the public.

Claims like this have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she touched upon Prince Harry’s newfound image and said, “The Duke of Sussex might still be a committed humanitarian but his and Meghan’s years of anti-palace rhetoric and them proving to be mediocre (if not fizzers) as content makers has significantly clouded their reputations.”

In her eyes, “Harry is no longer primarily known for his charity work but having elevated his family squabbles to Shakespearean levels and earning enormous wodges of cash for doing so”.

Not to mention, “thus driving King Charles and Prince William even further away, thus leaving the Sussexes to fend for themselves, thus requiring they rake in even more millions,” Ms Elser also added during her piece.

She concluded everything by adding, “And it’s that last part that brings us back to Family Guy and that ‘$250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco’.”

For those unversed with the reference, it refers to the recent piece Family Guy released of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In it the couple can be seen lounging by a pool before being brought his “your millions from Netflix for … no-one knows what”.

The converastion ends when Meghan Markle reminds her husband about the need to work on their 250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco.