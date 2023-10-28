 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Britney Spears, Paris Hilton's close bond revealed amid 'The Woman in Me'

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton share a close friendship as she opened up about her bond with her in ‘The Woman in Me’

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Britney Spears, Paris Hiltons close bond revealed amid ‘The Woman in Me’
Britney Spears, Paris Hilton's close bond revealed amid ‘The Woman in Me’

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton's friendship is blossoming with time. The former raved over the beauty icon in her well-received book The Woman in Me.

Remembering her time with The House of Wax star, she wrote, “One of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness was Paris Hilton. So much of America dismissed her as a party girl, but I found her elegant.”

In the meantime, the Toxic hitmaker also hit the media for sensationalizing her outing with the 42-year-old amid her marriage woes with Kevin Federline in 2006.

“It was never as wild as the press made it out to be,” the Grammy winner said.

Meanwhile, Paris gushed over Spears following her memoir "for telling her story.”

"I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I'm sure you don't even want to think about," This is Paris star told People.

She continued, "But it is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book, Paris: The Memoir, has changed my life in so many ways. So I'm really hoping that she feels the same way with this. I am just proud of what a strong woman she is."

